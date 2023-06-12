Brentford sign Kevin Schade for club-record fee

London (AFP) – Brentford have completed the permanent signing of Germany forward Kevin Schade for a club-record fee reported to be around £20 million ($25 million).

Schade joined the Premier League club on loan from Bundesliga side Freiburg in January and has now signed a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances for Thomas Frank's team, who finished ninth in the English top-flight.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club's website: "When Kevin joined us on loan in January, we agreed with Freiburg that the move would become permanent this summer if certain conditions were met, which included Brentford remaining a Premier League team for next season.

"We have all been pleased with Kevin's contribution so far, both on the pitch and his professionalism off it, so to have him with us now until 2028 is fantastic for the club."

