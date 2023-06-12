Inter players arrive for Nations League duty with Italy

Rome (AFP) – Inter Milan's contingent of players arrived for Italy duty on Monday ahead of their Nations League semi-final against Spain two days after their Champions League final defeat.

Roberto Mancini's side take on Spain in Enschede, the Netherlands on Thursday.

The five Inter players called up -- Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian -- arrived at the Italian team's national training centre at Coverciano, near Florence, after losing the Champions League final to Manchester City in Istanbul.

"The focus is now on Thursday's game," defender Acerbi told a press conference. "There is respect for Spain, but no fear: we know their strengths and their weaknesses."

European champions Italy are looking to bounce back after failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup.

"Not qualifying for the World Cup was probably our fault. Now there's this Nations League, we want to win it, we're going to give something extra to make it happen," he added.

Mancini paid tribute to former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, who died Monday morning at the age of 86.

"It's a sad day for everyone because Silvio Berlusconi is a man who has meant so much to Italy," said Mancini.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal/ENG), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray/TUR)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds/ENG), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Tigre/ARG)

