Turner among seven from World Cup on USA Gold Cup squad

Washington (AFP) – Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Seattle striker Jordan Morris and Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin were among seven World Cup players named Monday to the US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner was among the 23 players named to the US training camp squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup

Advertising Read more

US interim coach B.J. Callaghan selected the final 23-player squad for the start of training camp on June 20 in Chicago as the Americans try to defend the title they won 1-0 over Mexico in the 2021 final.

"This is a group that we have a lot of confidence in as we look to win another Gold Cup trophy," Callaghan said.

"It's a roster that has a good mix of veteran players that have World Cup experience and younger players have earned an opportunity to come into camp and represent the United States."

The Americans seek an eighth crown to match Mexico for the all-time record in the biannual North American football showdown.

In all, 16 of the 23 players compete for Major League Soccer squads, with 2022 World Cup members including Turner, Yedlin, Morris, Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson, Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, Seattle defender Cristian Roldan and defender Aaron Long of MLS champion Los Angeles FC.

"Many of these players have performed well at their clubs as well as the previous opportunities they've had in the national team environment," Callaghan said. "We're trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition."

Five players on the roster are set to compete in this week's CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals -- Turner, Johnson, forward Alex Zendejas of Mexico's Club America, defender Miles Robinson of Atlanta and midfielder Alan Sonora of Mexico's Juarez.

The US team will face Mexico in one Nations League semi-final at Las Vegas on Thursday with Canada and Panama meeting in the other.

The Americans will compete in Group A of the Gold Cup against Jamaica, Nicaragua and qualifying matches this week in Florida. The first US match will be June 24 against Jamaica.

Mexico will be in Gold Cup Group B along with Haiti, Honduras and special invitee Qatar. Group C includes Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica and a qualifier and Group D features Canada, Cuba, Guatemala and a qualifier.

© 2023 AFP