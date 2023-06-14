New Zealand all-rounder Bracewell out of ODI World Cup with injury

Wellington (AFP) – All-rounder Michael Bracewell will miss the one-day World Cup this October with a ruptured Achilles tendon, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

It is the latest blow to New Zealand's hopes in India with captain Kane Williamson sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Bracewell is expected to be out for up to eight months after suffering the injury while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in England's T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old will undergo surgery in Britain on Thursday before beginning rehab, New Zealand Cricket said.

Bracewell made his one-day international debut in 2022 and has chalked up 510 runs at an average of 42.50. He has taken 15 wickets in 19 matches.

He blasted 140 against India in January in Hyderabad and his century came off just 57 balls -- the third-fastest ton by a New Zealand batter in ODI cricket.

"You always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the world cup in India," Stead said.

New Zealand lost the 2019 World Cup final to hosts England in a thriller.

