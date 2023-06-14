Uruguay finds cocaine in surfboards bound for Europe

Montevideo (AFP) – Police have broken a drug ring that smuggled cocaine hidden in surfboards bound from South America to Europe, Uruguayan officials said on Tuesday.

Uruguay's Interior Ministry released this photo of the surfboards that allegedly contained cocaine

The capture of the narcotics came after cooperative efforts by anti-drug police in Uruguay, Spain, Portugal and Italy, the officials said.

So far, three Italian citizens have been arrested, two in Portugal and one in Italy, they said.

"Operation Iris is unprecedented in our country because of the scope and significance of international cooperation," National Police Director Jose Manuel Azambuya said in a conference in which authorities from the other countries participated via video link.

Sniffer dogs from an anti-drug unit in Uruguay signaled something suspicious in a package with the six surfboards on May 23, police said. Cocaine was found in the boards.

A total of 90 pounds (40.6 kilograms) of cocaine was found in five of the boards, police said. A sixth was allowed to pass through so authorities in Europe could track who was receiving the narcotics.

Portuguese police arrested the two individuals who went to pick up the package, which had transited through Spain, on June 7. The remaining surfboard held about 20 pounds (9.3 kilos) of cocaine, police said.

An Italian citizen who sent the surfboards from Uruguay was arrested in Italy on June 11, and is awaiting extradition to stand trial in Uruguay, a police statement said.

The surfboards contained compartments filled with cocaine, police said © - / URUGUAY'S INTERIOR MINISTRY/AFP

Uruguay, sandwiched between Argentina and Brazil, has become in recent years a major transit point for cocaine from Colombia and Peru bound for Europe.

