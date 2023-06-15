France's Pavon aces 15th in US Open 1st round

Los Angeles (AFP) – French journeyman Matthieu Pavon aced Los Angeles Country Club's intriguing par-three 15th hole on Thursday in the first round of the 123rd US Open.

Pavon, who owns three pro victories on lesser European circuits but has never won on the DP World Tour, had one birdie and three bogeys through his first 10 holes but got himself back to even par with the hole-in-one at the 124-yard 15th -- which can be set up to play at around 80 yards.

"I don't know how many players have got a hole-in-one in a US Open," the 30-year-old from Toulouse said after completing his one-over-par 71 opening round.

Pavon's ace is the 48th hole-in-one ever recorded in a US Open since Jack Hobens bagged the first at the 1907 event staged at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"It's quite cool to be part of this group of people and it's my first as a professional," Pavon said. "Sharing this with the crowd today was just a moment I would never forget."

Pavon, ranked 173rd in the world, is playing in his third US Open. He finished tied for 25th at Shinnecock in 2018 but missed the cut in 2019.

He earned his spot this year in qualifying in England.

