'All lights are go' for Dupont's Toulouse ahead of Top 14 final

Paris (AFP) – Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont said on Friday "all lights are go" before this weekend's French Top 14 final with La Rochelle.

Antoine Dupont was named World Rugby player of the year in 2021

Dupont's side finished top of the table after the regular season and will face the two-time Champions Cup winners, who were second, on Saturday in Paris.

Both teams skipped the play-offs to reach the last weekend's last-four thanks to their place in the standings.

"We managed things well over the past weeks after reaching the semi-finals directly," Dupont told reporters.

"Opposite us will be a team full of confidence after a great season.

"All lights are go," he added.

La Rochelle, coached by former Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, have lost just once since February.

The run includes May's Champions Cup final victory over Leinster, their second continental crown in as many seasons.

"It gives them extra confidence," France captain Dupont said.

"But there's also a difference between the Champions Cup and the league.

"The speed is different, the refereeing isn't the same, the style of play is quite different.

"They've had a good season but we too have a lot of reasons to be confident. It will be a great battle tomorrow," the 26-year-old added.

'All-in'

In addition to trying to become just the third French club to win a league and Champions Cup double O'Gara's side can also gain revenge over Toulouse for losses in two finals in 2021.

"It's completely different," O'Gara told reporters.

"The team in 2020-21 has nothing in common with the 2022-23 team.

"Tomorrow is all-in.

"Either you're in a good mood or in a bad mood for the holidays with the family, that's not good for my five children and wife," he added with a wry smile.

Saturday's sold-out fixture at the Stade de France takes place with the Rugby World Cup less than three months away.

France will host New Zealand in the tournament's opening game on September 8 after four warm-up matches in August.

Toulouse could have up to 20 players selected for the competition including Dupont and a plethora of his Test team-mates as well as Australian lock Richie Arnold and Argentina backs Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Chocobares.

"We will say goodbye to a big part of our squad," Toulouse coach Ugo Mola told reporters.

"I hope to see the France squad members as late as possible in the year.

"The others little by little after they have been battered by France," he jokingly added.

© 2023 AFP