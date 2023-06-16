Argentinian Quesada to take over as Italy rugby coach

Rome (AFP) – Gonzalo Quesada will become the first Argentinian to coach Italy after he was named to replace Kieran Crowley after the Rugby World Cup, the Italian federation announced Friday.

Stade Francais' Argentinian head coach Gonzalo Quesada (C) will lead Italy are the 2023 Rugby World Cup

The 49-year-old former Test fly-half and full-back has been in charge of Top 14 side Stade Francais since 2020 but it was announced last October he would not see out his contract which ran till 2024.

"I'm honoured and proud to become the coach of the Italian national team," said Quesada.

"Italy have improved a lot in recent seasons, respecting their usual strengths and at the same time developing a captivating game."

Quesada -- whose second spell in charge of Stade has been disappointing compared to his first term when they won the Top 14 title in 2015 and the Challenge Cup in 2017 -- will assume his new role in January 2024 and prepare the side for the Six Nations championship.

"There is a group of talented athletes who will develop growing international experience in the coming years," continued Quesada.

"Our exciting mission will be to guide them through this journey, working hard, respecting and developing Italian culture and values, to bring this team to its fullest potential."

Crowley has been credited with improving Italy's performances and results but the federation said Thursday it would not be renewing his contract.

The 38-times capped Quesada -- top points scorer in the 1999 World Cup -- is known to favour an offensive style of game.

He has previous international coaching experience as France assistant coach from 2008 to 2011 and filled a similar position with Argentina in 2018.

"What impressed us about Gonzalo wasn't just his winning coaching CV for someone so young but also his desire to make Italy a point of reference in the international panorama," said Italian federation president Marzio Innocenti.

Crowley -- who has an overall record of six victories and 13 defeats including an historic win over Australia in Florence last year -- termed the federation's decision not to renew his contract "unfortunate".

The 61-year-old New Zealander will want to show the federation the error of their ways when Italy contest the World Cup, which runs from September 8 to October 28 in France, though they face a stiff task in reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.

They have been drawn in the same pool as hosts France, three-time winners New Zealand as well as minnows Namibia and Uruguay.

