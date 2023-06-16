Brighton sign Dahoud from Dortmund

London (AFP) – Brighton announced the signing of midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer on Friday.

Advertising Read more

The 27-year-old will join Albion on a four-year contract on July 1 following the expiry of his deal with the Bundesliga giants

Syria-born Dahoud, who was capped twice by Germany in 2020, becomes the Premier League side's third signing of the summer following deals for Joao Pedro and James Milner.

"I'm excited to have Mahmoud in my team," said Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

"I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I'm sure he is going to be a top player for us."

Dahoud began his career with Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to Dortmund in 2017.

He went on to make 141 appearances for this season's Bundesliga runners-up, although his game time was restricted after he had surgery on his shoulder last year.

Brighton are in need of midfield reinforcements having already lost Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and are expected to sell in-demand Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo.

© 2023 AFP