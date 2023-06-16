French Top 14 offers 'warm welcome' to different rugby nationalities

Paris (AFP) – The French Top 14 season comes to a climax on Saturday as Toulouse face La Rochelle in the final with players from nine different countries set to feature.

Andres Zafra (C) will join second-tier Aix-en-Provence for next season

Advertising Read more

The squads highlights the multinational character of rugby in France compared to other major leagues across the world.

In last month's United Rugby Championship decider between clubs from two different countries, five nations were represented in the matchday squads as as Irish province Munster beat the Stormers.

On the same day, in the English Premiership, where clubs historically draw from the other 'home' nations, Saracens edged Sale Sharks in a final that drew players from six countries including England, Wales and Scotland.

In this weekend's Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, with three teams from New Zealand and one from Australia, five countries are set to be represented on the pitch.

Among the dozens of nationalities in the French Top 14 this season there have been players from Moldova, DR Congo and Colombia, who are 37th in the rankings.

Forward Andres Zafra joined Lyon in 2016 before a spell with Agen and played 13 times for Brive this term.

He had originally been scouted by fifth-tier outfit Givors and their then-coach Cedric Dubrosse, who played for France but was visiting Colombia with a charity.

"He offered for me to come to France on a trial to see if I liked it or not," Zafra told AFP this week.

"They found that I had an ability and potential," the 27-year-old added.

'I knew nothing'

Despite the variety of foreigners in the league, there are rules in place to protect homegrown players for the national team.

Moldovan prop Vadim Cobilas joined Bordeaux-Begles in 2016 © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP/File

To be considered a "JIFF" player, an individual must have spent three years at a professional French club's academy or have featured for at least five years for a club in the country before the age of 21.

Clubs must field an average amount of those players during a season or they risk a punishment of a fine or a points reduction.

Zafra joined Lyon on an academy contract adding to the diversity in youth set-ups in France with twin brothers from Botswana at Pau, Russian forwards at Castres, as well as Dutch players at second-tier Aurillac.

Since 2010 two-time French champions Clermont have been working with a Fijian academy.

"When I arrived, I knew nothing about France," said Zafra, who can play lock and back-row.

"I didn't know a word of French. I think you need one or two years to really feel at ease.

"I was given a warm welcome by all the clubs," he added.

After Saturday's fixture in Paris heads will turn towards this year's Rugby World Cup starting on September 8 as host country and leading contenders France play New Zealand.

For the first time three countries from South America will take part in the tournament with Uruguay in Pool A alongside the hosts and the All Blacks, with Argentina and Chile in Pool D.

"There are a lot of countries where rugby is still fresh," Zafra said.

"It will help develop things and create an image there.

"There are a lot of good players in all the countries, a lot of talent, they just need help to develop," he added.

© 2023 AFP