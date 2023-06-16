Johnson in US Open hunt despite quadruple bogey

Los Angeles (AFP) – Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson clawed back from a calamitous quadruple bogey to card an even-par 70 and stay in the hunt in the second round of the US Open on Friday.

American Dustin Johnson watches his shot from the second tee in the second round of the 123rd US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club

Johnson, the 2016 Masters and 2020 US Open winner, had seven birdies in a six-under par 64 on Thursday that put him two off the lead shared by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele -- who both broke the previous record for a low round at the US Open.

But Johnson said Thursday that there was plenty of trouble lurking at Los Angeles Country Club, and he found it at the second hole.

In a fairway bunker off the tee, Johnson hit out to the rough left of the fairway.

From there he was in the barranca, taking a penalty drop on the way to an eight at the par-four hole.

"Didn't really hit that bad of a drive. Just hit it a little on the top so it didn't quite cut enough," he said. "Caught the corner of the bunker and then chunked my bunker shot and then chunked the next one, skulled the next one. Everything that you could do wrong I did wrong.

"It happens sometimes, but just battled back and played a really good round of golf."

It was Johnson's third career quadruple bogey in a major championship and his first since the first hole of the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

He responded with a birdie at the third hole.

He gave a stroke back at the fourth but nabbed birdies at the eighth, 12th 15th and 18th and was three off Wyndham Clark's early clubhouse lead.

"Making a quad on No. 2 definitely didn't get the day started off how I envisioned it starting today," Johnson said.

"But to battle back and get it back to even par for the day and six-under for the tournament, so still right in the mix going into the weekend, definitely proud of the way I came back and finished off the round."

Johnson admitted it "could have easily gone the other way after No. 2."

"But (I) came right back and hit a couple good shots on three and made a nice putt to make a birdie there."

Johnson said the course, hosting a US Open for the first time, was a tad tougher than on Thursday.

"Today definitely the greens are a little bit firmer, pins are tucked a little bit more," he said. "It was definitely a lot harder to get it close to the hole."

