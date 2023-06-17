Cocky Clark looks forward to contending on weekend at US Open

Los Angeles (AFP) – Wyndham Clark is playing with new swagger after capturing a first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow last month, and it was on display as he put himself in contention at the US Open on Friday.

American Wyndham Clark waits to putt in the second round of the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club

Advertising Read more

Clark's three-under par 67 gave him the clubhouse lead at nine-under as the afternoon wave was starting out, and even though he didn't expect to be leading at the end of the day he was confident he could push for a first major title over the weekend.

"For me, winning any tournament was big, and then that one in particular felt like a major," Clark said of his win in the Wells Fargo Championship, where he outclassed reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele in a back-nine battle on Sunday to win by four strokes.

"I just feel like I can compete with the best players in the world and I think of myself as one of them."

Clark had four birdies in his Friday round at Los Angeles Country Club, the last an up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the par-five eighth.

He also produced a gutsy up-and-down for birdie at the 14th, firing out of dense rough around a greenside bunker and rolling in a 13-foot birdie putt.

"That up-and-down obviously was very risky," he said. "If it comes up short, I for sure probably maybe bogey.

"And then if it comes out hot and long -- I brought bogey into play, but I thought I had a really good chance of getting it up-and-down, or at least getting it on the putting surface.

"I just felt like I kind of manned up and hit the shot, and then obviously making that putt was huge."

When the round bogged down on his second nine, Wyndham said he reminded himself of 14 and told himself to stay cocky.

It was just one goal for himself on the day, along with the goal of enjoying himself on a beautiful golf course -- and reminding himself of the first two goals.

He's hoping the mini-goals help him reach the big goal of a major.

So far, he has finished no better than a share of 75th in six career major starts.

Having seen his name atop a major championship leaderboard, Clark was eager to do all he could to keep it there.

"I'm looking forward to getting some practice in," he said after his round. "I didn't have my best on the approach today, so I'm hoping I can improve that and feel comfortable going into tomorrow.

"But leading a major at any point at any time is always a good thing."

© 2023 AFP