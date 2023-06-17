Martin dazzles world champion Bagnaia in Sachsenring MotoGP sprint show

Sachsenring (Germany) (AFP) – Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday's German MotoGP sprint race and move second in the standings.

Jack Miller for KTM completed the podium.

Bagnaia's runner-up spot at the Sachsenring kept him atop the world championships standings ahead of Sunday's seventh race of the season.

Martin, winner of the sprint in France last month, captured his lone full race victory in the premier class at the Styrian Grand Prix in his rookie 2021 season.

He was rewarded for his efforts on Saturday by leapfrogging Marco Bezzecchi into second in the riders standings, 21 points adrift of Bagnaia.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia fought off Miller to keep the lead at the start but a mistake under pressure let the Australian through to take command on the factory KTM.

Around the tight and narrow circuit Martin then nipped past Miller and Bagnaia to take control on lap four of 15, the Ducati-Pramac rider pulling well clear to coast home by 2.468 seconds.

"I really enjoyed those laps, I was on the limit," said the 25-year-old Spanish sprint winner.

"But I told myself I had to go for it to get past the two bikes in front.

"I tried to keep the distance with 'Pecco' (Bagnaia) -- hopefully tomorrow I can fight for victory," added the Madrid-born rider.

Bagnaia commented: "I enjoyed the battle with Jack, then Jorge who was fastest today.

"It was hard to peg him back, I have to accept second place, now we move on to tomorrow."

Bezzecchi, who had to settle for seventh on Saturday, dropped to third overall on 113 points.

As Martin celebrated, one of his more celebrated grid rivals - six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez - was reflecting on the end of an astonishing run at the Sachsenring, where he has won the last 11 Grand Prix he has lined up in across all categories from 2010.

The Honda star, who had to go through the first qualifying session after crashing in qualifying on Friday, trailed in 11th.

The 2021 champion, Fabio Quartararo, endured another trying day at the office on his Yamaha, finishing two places behind Marquez.

