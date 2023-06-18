Fleetwood grabs slice of US Open history with 63

Los Angeles (AFP) – Tommy Fleetwood became the first golfer with two rounds of 63 on his US Open resume, soaring with two eagles in the final round at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday.

England's Tommy Fleetwood reacts to a putt in his final-round 63 at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club

Fleetwood also carded a 63 on the final day at Shinnecock in 2018, matching what was then the US Open low-round record, a record that was broken by both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele when they carded 62s on Thursday.

"I just need to be higher up the leaderboard coming into Sunday and then have another day like today," said Fleetwood, whose five-under total of 275 had him five adrift of the leaders on the course when he walked off the 18th green.

"It's a nice little piece of history, of course, it is," Fleetwood said.

Beyond that, he said, "shooting multiple 63s in a major and anything like days like today where you can put in the memory bank and know that you can get rounds going and your game can stand up on a major golf course and shoot low scores is really nice to have."

Fleetwood holed a six-foot eagle putt at the sixth and rolled in a 20-footer for eagle at the 14th. He had four more birdies, but gave up a shot at the 16th where his 23-foot putt to save par was just one roll short of going in.

He said his round could have been even better.

"Missed a six-footer on the first, missed a five-footer on the last, and then everything in between was really, really good," he said.

"I hit some amazing golf shots. I hit the tee shot on six and then the five-wood off the tee into 11 that I had to cut against the wind a little bit. I mean, those two shots stand out for me, and then even down the last few holes.

So amazing coming down the stretch and playing so well and shooting those scores on a Sunday in a US Open."

