Clark captures first major at US Open with late mother 'watching over me'

Wyndham Clark's first major triumph at the US Open seemed "surreal," but amid the swirling emotions the very real memory of his late mother, Lise, was very real indeed.

American Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after winning the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club

"I know my mom is proud of me," Clark said after shrugging off two late bogeys to card an even-par 70 and beat four-time major champion Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

The 32nd-ranked American's triumph at Los Angeles Country Club resonated even more since his mother once lived in LA, and his parents were actually married at Riviera Country Club just up the road.

Clark's victory comes just weeks after he broke through for a first US PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow, finally realizing a dream that his mother had nurtured before her death from cancer.

"She was so positive and such a motivator," he said of his mother, who died of cancer in 2013. "She called me winner when I was little, so she would just say, 'I love you, Winner.'"

Clark turned pro in 2017 and became a PGA Tour member two years later.

He said his victory on Sunday, when many may have expected McIlroy or one of the other major winners lurking off his lead to pounce, only reinforced the belief he already had in his abilities.

"I feel like I belong on this stage, and even two, three years ago when people didn't know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world," Clark said.

"I felt like I've shown that this year. I've come up close, and obviously everyone sees the person that hoists the trophy, but I've been trending in the right direction for a long time now.

"I feel like I'm one of the best players in the world."

Clark said his rise has speeded up as he worked on the mental aspect of his game -- tested as never before as he held the lead on the final day of a major.

"This is where the game is so mental because your mind starts to race," Clark said.

"You turn and it's like, man, I should be at 12 or 13 and I should have a two-, three-shot lead. Then I'm almost eagling, birdie 14, I've got a three-shot lead. All I've got to do is coast in and then you make a couple bogeys.

"You have to keep your mind so present. The minute you get ahead or behind, you feel like you make mistakes, especially at this level."

