Mane strikes twice as Senegal beat Brazil in friendly

Lisbon (AFP) – Sadio Mane scored two goals as African champions Senegal came from behind to defeat Brazil 4-2 in an international friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are still without a coach after the departure of Tite last year, while Neymar remains sidelined by an ankle injury suffered in February.

Lucas Paqueta headed the South Americans ahead from Vinicius Junior's cross 10 minutes in, but Senegal equalised through a thumping left-foot volley by Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo.

Marquinhos put Senegal ahead early in the second half when the Paris Saint-Germain defender inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Mane, who missed the World Cup with injury and endured a tough first season at Bayern Munich, added a third minutes later with a superb curling shot into the top corner.

Brazil halved the deficit when Marquinhos this time scored at the right end, looping a mishit effort over Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

But Mane wrapped up Senegal's victory deep into stoppage time as he grabbed his second goal of the game from the penalty spot.

© 2023 AFP