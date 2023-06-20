Move home key to Daly's push to be England's starting striker

London (AFP) – England's Rachel Daly said a move home after 10 years in the United States has been key to making her case to start up front at the Women's World Cup next month.

Rachel Daly (right) is pushing to start as England Women's striker at the 2023 World Cup

Advertising Read more

Following a move from the Houston Dash to Aston Villa last year, shortly after helping the Lionesses win Euro 2022, Daly went on to score 30 goals in all competitions for her new club.

That included a haul of 22 in the Women's Super League, which gave her the Golden Boot as Villa finished in fifth place.

Daly started most of the European Championship campaign at left-back, but is now in a battle with Alessia Russo and Bethany England to be Sarina Wiegman's number nine.

"Moving home - I've been away for 10 years, so I think mentally I'm in a way better place. I needed to be home and playing in this league was something I wanted to do and revisit again," said Daly on Tuesday as England stepped up their preparations for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

"A lot has changed for me, but I think you can all tell that I'm playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football, so long may that continue."

England Women's all-time leading scorer Ellen White started every game of Euro 2022, but has since retired, leaving big shoes to fill.

Russo starred as her understudy last summer, coming off the bench to score four times.

Tottenham striker England has also been in blistering form since leaving Chelsea in January for more regular first-team football.

"There's no 'I'm the best', we're all great friends. The competition is we're pushing each other and we'll continue to push each other," added Daly on the battle to start against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22.

"That's Sarina's decision, and I'll respect whatever she chooses and I'm ready to play wherever I'm needed."

Wiegman's side also face Denmark and China in the group stage as they aim to win the Women's World Cup for the first time.

With the tournament fast approaching, Wiegman and her players were given a surprise visit by the Prince of Wales at their St George's Park training base on Tuesday.

Football Association president William spent around an hour talking to the Lionesses before enjoying a game of table football with Daly, Millie Bright and Mary Earps.

"What you did for the country last year at the Euros was phenomenal and where you're going to take women's sport, not just football, is incredible," William told the squad.

"You're a great team, the vibe I get from you all is fantastic. There are a lot of teams out there who could learn a lot from the way you work together. Huge respect, and go get them."

© 2023 AFP