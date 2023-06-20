Paddington delivers Royal Ascot landmark for O'Brien

Ascot (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Aidan O'Brien said he was looking forward to "his marmalade and toast" after Paddington's victory in the feature St James's Palace Stakes made him the all-time record winning trainer at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Frankie Dettori shares a joke with King Charles III but was out of luck on the opening day of his farewell to Royal Ascot

Irish 2000 Guineas winner Paddington strode clear of Frankie Dettori on English 2000 Guineas champion Chaldean to give O'Brien his 83rd victory at the meeting, moving one clear of Michael Stoute.

Stoute had set the record in front of Queen Elizabeth II but with her death last year it was King Charles III and Queen Camilla -- who have some runners this week -- who led the Royal Procession down the course prior to racing.

O'Brien's ninth win in the St James's Palace came after River Tiber had given him his 10th victory in the Coventry Stakes -- both ridden by Ryan Moore.

Moore's double moved him to 75 wins, two shy of 52-year-old Dettori, who had a miserable opening day in his final Royal Ascot.

"I am looking forward to my marmalade and toast," said a grinning O'Brien after welcoming back Paddington, named after the famous bear whose favoured food was a marmalade sandwich.

O'Brien was in awe of the improvement the winner had shown since starting his career as a handicapper -- on Tuesday he became the 13th horse to achieve the Irish 2000 Guineas, St James's Palace double.

"He is an incredible horse, coming from being a handicapper to this level," purred the 53-year-old Irishman.

"He is a smart horse and very exciting to watch race."

Moore eulogised about his performance.

"He is a very good colt, he is improving and improving," said Moore.

"He has a big engine and a lot of class."

The disappointing tone for Dettori's day had been set in the opening Group One Queen Anne Stakes when he had to make do with second on hotly-fancied Inspiral.

Dettori missed out in the St James's Palace Stakes on Chaldean © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

'Deja vu'

The riding honours went to Neil Callan, springing a huge surprise in guiding home 33/1 outsider Triple Time for the jockey's sixth Royal Ascot success.

Callan, who acquired the nickname 'Iron Man' during a 10 year riding stint in Hong Kong, is usually not short of a word or two but this took his breath away.

"I am speechless for once," he said.

"I am a bit emotional as well.

"It is some feeling when I came back from Hong Kong I did not expect anything, nothing is guaranteed in this game but Kevin Ryan (winning trainer) gave me the support."

Ryan said he had not been surprised by his performance -- even though he was the joint biggest price winner with Accidental Agent, who won it five years ago.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the royal procession © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

"We had a plan in our head and it panned out perfectly." he said.

Dettori suffered more disappointment in the next the Coventry Stakes on Givemethebeatboys -- his despair not as deep as new owners Con and hs son Neil Sands who outlaid 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) for the horse on Monday.

Dettori set the pace but he faded to finish fourth -- favourite River Tiber took the honours giving O'Brien his 10th success in the race.

Appositely O'Brien's first ever Royal Ascot winner came in the Coventry with Harbour Master in 1997.

Dettori's mount in the other Group One King's Stand Stakes was withdrawn -- victory went to Hollie Doyle on Bradsell, himself a former Coventry Stakes winner.

It was Doyle's fourth Royal Ascot winner, though, she and trainer Archie Watson had a nervous wait as they had to endure a steward's enquiry.

Watson had been on the wrong end of a stewards enquiry in the Commonwealth Stakes in 2021 but he took victory with as much grace as he did that bitter blow back then.

"It was a sense of deja vu when Dragon Symbol got thrown out of the Commonwealth that was a terrible day for us," said Watson.

"I am so proud of the horse, Hollie has given him a fantastic ride.

"We always believed in him and I am so glad he has justified our faith."

Wednesday's second day feature is the Prince of Wales's Stakes with O'Brien's Luxembourg the favourite to follow stablemate Paddington into the hallowed Ascot winner's enclosure.

