Ashes opener set for thrilling finale after rain delay

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – A dramatic finish to the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston was still in prospect after play resumed on Tuesday's final day following a washed-out morning session.

Ground staff cover the field as rain stops play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston

Australia were 107-3, needing a further 174 runs to reach a target of 281, when play got underway at 2:15 pm (1315 GMT).

But they had to get those remaining runs without Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, after veteran England seamer Stuart Broad removed the world's two top-ranked Test batsmen, late on Monday's fourth day.

With 67 overs now left to be bowled on Tuesday, provided there were no more weather interruptions, there was plenty of time left in the game, however, for either side to force a win that would put them 1-0 up in this five-match series.

Only two teams have made more to win than 281 in the fourth innings of a Test at Edgbaston, with England posting 378-3 against India last year and South Africa making 283-5 in 2008.

Australia are bidding for a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years, with England aiming for a first Test campaign victory over their arch-rivals since 2015.

