Morgan, Rapinoe head USA World Cup squad

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were named in the United States squad for next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Megan Rapinoe (left) and Alex Morgan were named in a powerful US squad for next month's Women's World Cup

Morgan, who is 33, Rapinoe, 37, and defender Kelley O'Hara, 34, will all be playing in their fourth World Cups.

The trio are among nine veterans of the USA's 2019 World Cup-winning team included in head coach Vlatko Andonovski's 23-player squad.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielder Julie Ertz will be playing in their third straight World Cups.

"The task of selecting a World Cup team is never easy, but I'm proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible," Andonovski said.

"It's the players that make the biggest impact on our environment, they push each other to be better and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup.

"Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players."

The US women's preparations for the World Cup have been hit by a rash of injuries.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn was ruled out last week. Other US players missing include Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson.

The USA kick off their World Cup campaign against Vietnam in Auckland on July 22.

US squad:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

