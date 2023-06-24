Countries in the Americas call on Nicaragua to end rights violations

Washington (AFP) – The Organization of American States (OAS) called Friday on Nicaragua to "cease all human rights violations" and to release its political prisoners, in a resolution adopted unanimously during its annual meeting in Washington.

The government of President Daniel Ortega has been accused of rights violations

Advertising Read more

The United Nations and Western governments have repeatedly accused President Daniel Ortega's government of human rights abuses and illegally attempting to crush any and all opposition.

Hundreds of people were arrested in Nicaragua following anti-government protests in 2018.

Several would-be challengers to Ortega were jailed ahead of presidential elections in 2021, while more than 2,000 associations, NGOs and trade unions have been barred from operating since 2020.

The OAS resolution -- supported by the United States, Canada, Chile and Costa Rica -- calls on Nicaragua to "cease all human rights violations and respect civil and political rights, as well as religious freedoms and the rule of law, and to refrain from all forms of intimidation" against the press, religious communities and NGOs.

It also urges Nicaragua to "immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners" and to "rescind the rules" that strip opponents of their nationality, including more than 200 people exiled this year to the United States.

Nicaragua requested to leave the organization, a move due to be finalized in November, in protest against the OAS's refusal to recognize the 2021 elections.

The OAS has previously adopted similar resolutions against Ortega following reports of religious persecution in the country.

© 2023 AFP