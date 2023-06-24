Dettori draws a blank on emotional Royal Ascot farewell

Ascot (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Frankie Dettori was deprived a fairytale farewell to Royal Ascot as the Italian superstar drew a blank on all his rides on Saturday's final day.

After the high of landing the Ascot Gold Cup for a ninth time on Thursday Dettori bowed out in low key fashion, finishing down the field in a modest handicap.

But four winners over the five-day flat racing showpiece to take his tally to 81 since his very first back in 1990 gave the 52-year-old a week to remember ahead of his retirement from the saddle at the end of the season.

Dettori, whose 'magnificent seven' winners in 1996 ensured his name became part of Ascot folklore, received a special presentation from Royal Ascot at the end of play, his jockey silks replaced by top hat and tails.

A special present for a special man - a Nebuchadnezzar - a 15-litre bottle of champagne that will keep him in bubbly a long into his retirement.

"I'm too tired to cry! I have been flat out," said the jockey.

"Then I came here with five races, some disappointment but overall I enjoyed it.

"I haven't reflected on my emotions yet because I have been so busy. Ascot has been a lucky place for me. I have been very lucky I have had the support.

"Maybe it was a good thing I didn't win today as I don't think I could have handled the razzmatazz if I had won the last!"

"Nevertheless I have had a great week with all my family. Thank you," he added in an interview with ITV - a 33-year love affair now ended - Dettori may be absent next year but he will never be forgotten.

He said one of the highlights of his final day was being part of the royal procession with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who have taken over the late Queen's love of Ascot with such evident enthusiasm.

"The Royal Procession and being in the carriage was one of the best things I have ever done.

"To watch the crowd from it is unbelievable, to hear the cheers for the King and Queen was incredible. I was told I wasn't allowed to wave!"

'I'm going to enjoy it'

The closing card was marked by a huge upset in the feature Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Renamed in honour of the late British monarch, who was Royal Ascot's number one supporter, Jamie Spencer took the honours with 80-1 outsider Khaadem.

This was Spencer's first win at this level since 2011 in Britain, and its significance was plain to see.

"Winning Group 1s is hard and getting on the horses is probably the hardest part. It's a fantastic day and I'm going to enjoy it," he said.

The win also meant he could better enjoy going on holiday with one of his riding rivals.

"I sit besides Frankie in the weighing room and we're going on holiday on Sunday.

"It was looking pretty bleak in terms of listening to him after the last few days so I've had a little bit of a fightback!"

Spencer wasn't the only one feeling on good terms with himself as it was a decent day for bookmakers, with Dawn Rising the only favourite to oblige in the last race - the marathon Queen Alexandra Stakes, trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.

Moore ended up as champion jockey - for the 10th time - with six winners and O'Brien's father Aidan was crowned champion trainer with five winners.

