All Blacks centre Lienert-Brown suspended for three weeks

Wellington (AFP) – New Zealand centre Anton Lienert-Brown is set to miss at least the first two games of The Rugby Championship next month after being hit with a three-week ban on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Waikato Chiefs back was suspended by a disciplinary committee from governing body SANZAAR for his dangerous tackle on Canterbury Crusaders wing Dallas McLeod in Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final.

Lienert-Brown was later cited, having been shown a yellow card for a head-on-head collision with McLeod during the Chiefs' 25-20 defeat to the Crusaders in Hamilton.

He is banned until and including July 29, the disciplinary committee said in a statement.

Having been included in the All Blacks squad, the 60-Test centre will sit out New Zealand's games away to Argentina on July 8 and home against South Africa in Auckland on July 15.

New Zealand then play Australia in Melbourne on July 29.

Lienert-Brown could be available for that game if he attends a World Rugby coaching intervention programme, which would reduce his ban by a week.

He is running out of opportunities to impress New Zealand head coach Ian Foster before the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks play Australia in Dunedin on August 5, then South Africa in London on August 25 before the opening World Cup game on September 8 when New Zealand take on hosts France in Paris.

© 2023 AFP