FIFA reveals social justice armbands for women's World Cup

London (AFP) – FIFA revealed eight different armbands highlighting social causes that sides will be able to wear at the women's World Cup as world football's governing body seeks to avoid a row that erupted at last year's men's World Cup.

The "OneLove" armband was outlawed by FIFA at the men's 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Advertising Read more

Captains from a number of European countries, including England and Germany, planned to wear a "OneLove" armband in rainbow colours in Qatar in support of LGBTQ rights.

However, they abandoned that stance after being threatened with sporting sanctions just days before the tournament kicked off.

The armband had widely been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

The "unite for inclusion" armband for the women's World Cup is similar in style to the one outlawed with the words alongside a heart shape in rainbow colours.

Other causes highlighted include gender equality, ending violence against women, hunger and the rights of indigenous people.

Captains will be able to wear a different armband for each match corresponding to the cause being promoted or support one cause for the entire tournament.

"Football unites the world and our global events, such as the FIFA Women's World Cup, have a unique power to bring people together and provide joy, excitement and passion," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino

"After some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players, we have decided to highlight a series of social causes – from inclusion to gender equality, from peace to ending hunger, from education to tackling domestic violence – during all 64 matches at the FIFA Women's World Cup."

The women's World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, begins on July 20.

© 2023 AFP