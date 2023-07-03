As Spurs debut nears, Wembanyama dines with Tony Parker

Los Angeles (AFP) – NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama dined with former San Antonio star guard Tony Parker as he prepared for an expected Summer League debut with the Spurs on Friday.

French teen Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in last month's NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, was photographed dining with Frenchman Tony Parker

Jeremy Medjana, an agent for the 19-year-old French prodigy, posted an Instagram photo of Wembanyama and compatriot Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the Spurs, on Sunday.

The image showed both men looking away from their meals and staring at a laptop that Medjana's caption indicated was showing video of France's under-19 national team.

Spain beat France 73-69 in overtime on Sunday in the Under-19 Basketball World Cup final in Hungary.

The photo and its popularity on the internet was the latest sign of "Wembymania" that has Spurs fans excited ahead of the October start of the upcoming rookie season of the 7-foot-4 (2.24m) sensation.

The "My Dinner with Wemby" moment united France's top NBA attention grabbers, Parker at age 41 after 17 seasons with the Spurs and a final NBA campaign with Charlotte in 2018-19.

Wembanyama had his first practice with the Spurs on Friday having signed a rookie contract with the Spurs on Saturday and will join the club for the NBA Summer League at Las Vegas, an off-season event giving rookies and free agents a chance to work with new teammates.

The Spurs will begin play without Wembanyama with games in Sacramento on Monday and Wednesday.

The Frenchman is expected to take the court with the Spurs on Friday when they face Charlotte in Las Vegas.

