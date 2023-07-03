Canada's injured Borjan to miss remainder of Gold Cup

Montreal (AFP) – Canada's men's national team captain Milan Borjan will miss the remainder of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an unspecified injury, Canada Soccer announced on Monday.

Canadian captain and goalkeeper Milan Borjan will miss the remainder of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury, Canada Soccer announced

Advertising Read more

Goalkeeper Borjan has returned to Europe to continue his recovery ahead of the 2023-24 club campaign, the national governing body said.

He is set to play for Slovan Bratislava on loan from Red Star Belgrade.

The 35-year-old has Canadian records of 35 clean sheets in 77 appearances and was in goal for Canada's 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe and 0-0 draw with Guatemala in Gold Cup matches over the past week.

Canada will play Cuba on Tuesday at Houston needing a victory to have any chance of advancing to the Gold Cup quarter-finals from Group D.

Borjan played for Canada in last year's World Cup and in last month's CONCACAF Nations League, when the Canadians lost in the final to host United States.

He has won six consecutive Serbian SuperLiga titles with Red Star Belgrade.

© 2023 AFP