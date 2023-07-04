'It's going to be different': Alcaraz fires Wimbledon warning to Djokovic

London (AFP) – World number one Carlos Alcaraz has warned Novak Djokovic he won't crack under pressure if the title rivals meet in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz made a confident start to his bid for a first Wimbledon crown as he routed French veteran Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard's emphatic victory underlined his status as the main challenger to reigning champion Djokovic.

Alcaraz, who has five titles to his name already this season, is in fine form after winning his maiden grass-court trophy at Queen's Club last month.

But Djokovic remains the man to beat as the Serb chases an eighth Wimbledon title.

US Open champion Alcaraz is seeded to meet world number two Djokovic in a blockbuster final at the All England Club.

That would be a repeat of last month's French Open semi-final, which Djokovic won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 after Alcaraz suffered cramping in the final two sets.

Alcaraz is confident there would no repeat of his pressure-induced fitness issues if they clash in the Wimbledon final.

"The main reason I had cramp was the tension that I had facing Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. I'm sure the experience is a really important part of that," he said.

"I learned a lot from that match to the next time I'm going to face Novak. It's going to be different for me. I'm going to deal with the pressure better than I did in the French Open.

"I can't play with that tension. As I said, it's going to be different the next time."

As the main contenders for the title, Alcaraz admitted he and Djokovic will keenly follow each other's progress through the tournament.

"I'm watching his matches, that's obvious, but not the whole match. I think he does the same as me," he said.

"To win the tournament. That's the main goal right now for me. I have a lot of confidence."

If Alcaraz is to become the first Spanish champion at Wimbledon since Rafael Nadal in 2010, he could do worse than pick Roger Federer's brains.

Federer was at the All England Club on Tuesday to watch from the royal box and, although the retired eight-time Wimbledon champion didn't see Alcaraz in action, the Spaniard is keen to chat to one of the sport's iconic figures.

"I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches obviously," he said.

"I wish to talk a little bit with him. For me would be amazing. I hope to see him around more than once."

In the second round, Alcaraz faces the winner of the all-French clash between Alexandre Muller and Arthur Rinderknech.

© 2023 AFP