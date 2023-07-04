Austrian Hutter appointed Monaco coach on two-year deal

Monaco (AFP) – Austrian Adi Hutter has been appointed coach of French club Monaco on a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club announced Tuesday.

Hutter had been without a club since leaving Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach after just one season in 2021-22 when the team finished a modest tenth.

At Monaco he replaces Belgian Philippe Clement who stayed a season and a half at the Principality outfit which failed to qualify for a European competition.

The 53-year-old Hutter began his career at home with RB Salzburg, followed by successful spells with Swiss side Young Boys of Bern and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt.

He achieved the Austrian Cup-Championship double in 2015 with Salzburg, and the Swiss league title in 2018 with Young Boys, and guided Frankfurt to the Europa League semi-final in 2019.

A former international midfielder, Hutter was capped 14 times for Austria.

