I'll follow Marseille 'values', says new coach Marcelino

Marseille (AFP) – New Marseille coach Marcelino on Tuesday said he would respect the French giants' "values and culture" after becoming their fifth full-time boss in seven years.

Igor Tudor resigned after one season in charge in which he took OM to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 and a spot in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Marcelino will be coaching outside his native Spain for the first time, in his first job since leaving Athletic Bilbao last year.

"It is a very important challenge to be at a big European club, a historic club, the only French club to have a Champions League in its trophy cabinet," the 57-year-old told a press conference.

"Its history gives us the values and the culture to follow, a philosophy that we share.

"We know the demand of the supporters and our ambition is that they will be proud of this team."

Marseille have not won a major trophy since lifting the now defunct Coupe de la Ligue in 2012.

Marcelino's first job, though, will be to strengthen his squad before the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round in August.

He enjoys a good relationship with club president Pablo Longoria who he has previously worked with at Recreativo Huelva and Valencia.

"We have always achieved our goals and we have even exceeded them in the majority of cases, winning titles, reaching finals and semi-finals against great teams," he said.

Marcelino won the 2019 Copa del Rey with Valencia, beating Barcelona in the final, and his Athletic Bilbao side were runners-up in the same competition in 2020 and 2021.

© 2023 AFP