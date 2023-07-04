Injured Jean-Francois out as France name Women's World Cup squad

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines (France) (AFP) – Midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois has been ruled out injured as France named their 23 players for the Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

France are training in Clairefontaine, outside Paris before the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Paris Saint-German's Jean-Francois, has three caps for France, but had been struggling for several weeks with an adductor problem.

Goalkeeper Mylene Chavas and 39-times capped central defender Aïssatou Tounkara missed the cut but stay on the reserve list until July 22, the eve of France's opener against Jamaica in Sydney.

Herve Renard's France will play a friendly on Thursday in Dublin against Ireland, before flying to Australia two days later.

The tournament runs from July 20-August 20.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus/ITA), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain), Solene Durand (Guingamp)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Paris SG), Elisa De Almeida (Paris SG), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris SG), Eve Périsset (Chelsea/ENG), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier)

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa/ENG), Laurina Fazer (Paris SG), Grace Geyoro (Paris SG), Amandine Henry (Angel City/USA), Léa Le Garrec (Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid/ESP)

Forwards: Vivane Asseyi (West Ham/ENG), Kadidiatou Diani (ex-Paris SG, free agent), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Vicki Becho (Lyon)

