Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Tsitsipas and Badosa

London (AFP) – Move over Posh and Becks, forget "Brangelina" or "Kimye", there's a new power couple in town in the shape of Wimbledon lovebirds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

Only romantically involved since May, Greek world number five Tsitsipas and Spain's New York-born Badosa, who has been as high as number two in the rankings, are very much a modern couple.

They already have a joint Instagram account blending their names into one -- "Tsitsidosa".

"Best friends and soulmates. Nothing less; nothing more," purrs its tagline.

Boasting almost 57,000 followers, the platform has showcased the couple in Dubai, splashing about in a swimming pool, training and taking selfies on Centre Court.

"0 Grand Slams in one photo, but hey, love conquers all," they captioned one picture.

Tsitsipas recently told Greek media outlet SDNA that the relationship only started after he messaged Badosa to congratulate her on defeating Ons Jabeur in Rome.

"It was meant to happen," the 24-year-old said. "I feel like I'm falling in love for the first time in my life. I never expected this to happen and it gives me a new perspective on life."

All England Club spectators, shivering in the damp and cold on Tuesday, will get the chance to warm to the couple on Tuesday when they start their Wimbledon campaigns.

Tsitsipas was facing former US Open Dominic Thiem while Badosa is up against Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Golden couple

They were not the only golden couple looking to make the second round on Tuesday.

Britain's Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur of Australia, who have been dating for two years, open their campaigns on the same Court 18.

Boulter was first up against Daria Saville before De Minaur, the world number 17, faces Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium.

Boulter and De Minaur are renting a nearby house during the championships.

"I feel like we continually both push each other," said 26-year-old Boulter, the British number one.

"There's a lot I've learned from him as a person and as a player. I'm very lucky to have an insider who knows the emotions that I go through on and off the court.

"He's an incredible player and, as you can see from his ranking, he does it week in, week out. I've got a lot to learn from him. I do my best to watch what he does and emulate it."

Britain's Jodie Burrage also has matters of the heart on her mind after winning her first main draw match at a Slam on Monday, which put her on the brink of breaking into the top 100.

The 24-year-old has been in a relationship with Scottish rugby union international Ben White for two years and they share a home in Richmond, southwest London.

However, 25-year-old scrum-half White will be playing in France with Toulon next season after his London Irish club folded.

"He's so excited. It's tough because I won't be going with him. My base is here, my training is here," said Burrage.

"We've always said we'll do what's best for our careers. We've always put that first. We have a great understanding with that. That's why we work so well."

She added: "South of France isn't a bad place to go and visit."

