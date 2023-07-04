Wimbledon day 2: Who said what

London (AFP) – Who said what at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club:

"If it benefits the player, I'm 100% there. I believe in Saudi they're doing great giving women more rights. It's time to change things. It's now or never."

-- Tunisia's Ons Jabeur says she would be happy to play in a WTA tournament in Saudi Arabia despite the country's record on human rights.

"I think it's good to have an option. But the same time I was also fine with all white. I think changes are good, and we still have the same tradition to be in full white. It's just maybe a little adjustment. Overall I think it's good."

-- Defending champion Elena Rybakina who wore black shorts under her white dress in her opening win over Shelby Rogers on Centre Court. This year, the All England Club has relaxed its strict all-white dress code for female players to alleviate period anxiety.

"I really like that we have an option for the shorts. I think like dark green shorts look really cool on the grass."

-- Aryna Sabalenka on the new dress code.

"Maybe that's why I was nervous because actually I really like Roger. When I was younger, I was always watching him play."

-- Rybakina admitting to being starstruck by seeing Roger Federer in the Centre Court royal box as she double-faulted on the first point of her match before dropping serve.

"I don't feel at the time I'm the best in my generation. There are a lot of great players of my age."

-- Twenty-year-old world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

"It's amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. Last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the 2012 Olympics and he sat in Stan Wawrinka's box supporting against me. So it was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots!"

-- Andy Murray joking with Roger Federer who was watching him play from up in the royal box on Centre Court.

