England omit Anderson for third Ashes Test

Leeds – England have left out all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson in one of three changes to their side for a must-win third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley starting Thursday.

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been "rested", according to an England statement issued Wednesday, with their places taken by express quick Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has been recalled for England, bidding to keep the Ashes alive at 2-0 down in the five-Test series following a 43-run defeat at Lord's last week.

He replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to dislocating his shoulder at Lord's.

Harry Brook has been promoted up the order to take Pope's place at No 3.

Anderson's 688 wickets are the most by any fast bowler in Test history, but the 40-year-old swing specialist has struggled in this series, with just three wickets at more than 75 apiece.

Given a three-day turnaround between the second and third Tests, a measure of rotation in England's pace attack was always a possibility and Tongue has made way after a promising display at Lord's.

But England have not just changed personnel, they've also altered the balance of the side in a game they have to win in order to have a chance of regaining the Ashes.

They are effectively a batsman down in Pope's absence but the inclusion of Moeen and Woakes strengthens England's lower order.

Wood had been considered for selection at Lord's but there were concerns about the injury-prone Durham's quick workload leading up to the game.

His selection for Headingley gives captain Ben Stokes the genuine fast bowler the skipper has always wanted. Wood's ability to hit speeds of 96 mph adds a new dimension to an attack where Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson are the leading wicket-takers in the series with 11 and 10 respectively.

Woakes is making his first appearance of England's 'Bazball' era, while Moeen returns after a badly-blistered right index finger kept him out at Lord's.

England team for third Test:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

