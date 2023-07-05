Galaxy defeat LAFC in front of MLS record 82,000 crowd

Los Angeles (AFP) – Spaniard Riqui Puig grabbed a 73rd-minute winner as the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday in front of an MLS-record 82,110 spectators.

The July 4th Independence Day crowd beat the previous league record of 74,479 set by Charlotte in their debut in MLS last year, also featuring the Galaxy.

The Galaxy moved the game, from their own 27,000-capacity Dignity Health Sports Park, in a bid to set the record at the Rose Bowl, the venue for the 1994 World Cup final.

The Galaxy have had a dire season and sit next to bottom of the Western Conference, but they looked fired up for the latest edition of 'El Trafico'.

The record five-times MLS Cup winners, took the lead in the 26th minute when Tyler Boyd cut in from the left and unleashed an unstoppable, curling drive into the far corner.

LAFC, the defending MLS champions, drew level in the 57th minute when Timothy Tillman whipped in a dangerous near-post corner and Ilie Sanchez glanced in a perfectly angled header.

But the Galaxy were in determined mood and another superbly worked goal earned them the three points -- Brazilian Douglas Costa swung the ball out left to Boyd who broke down the flank and put in a low cross which Puig, who had run half the field, slid into the net.

There were late chances to level for LAFC but Denis Bouanga could not keep a close-range header down and then saw a fierce shot well-parried by Galaxy keeper Jonathan Klinsmann.

Inter Miami, who ended a seven-game losing streak with a draw against Austin on Saturday, earned another point thanks to a late equalizer from Venezuelan Josef Martinez.

Lionel Messi's future club fell behind against the Columbus Crew to a Darlington Nagbe volley in the 23rd minute but fought back after the break with a header from Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana.

Christian Ramirez slid in at the back post to restore the Crew's lead in the 69th minute but Miami were able to avoid a 14th defeat of the season thanks to an acrobatic volley from Martinez in the last minute.

Wayne Rooney's DC United enjoyed a 1-0 win at FC Dallas courtesy of a 73rd-minute strike from Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas.

Orlando City crushed troubled Toronto 4-0 with the Canadian side's Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

