'I can't live what they live': Kostyuk blocks out Ukraine war

London (AFP) – Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk admits that she has to block out the heartbreaking images of the war raging at home as she plots her way through the draw at Wimbledon because "I can't live what they live".

Advertising Read more

The 21-year-old stunned Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari from a set down to make the second round at the All England Club for a third successive year on Wednesday.

"I feel very bad for all the people who are struggling. They have no choice and they are dying," she said.

"But I have to say that when I have issues on court or when I'm nervous about myself, thinking about people in Ukraine doesn't help me.

"Because I can't live what they live, and it kind of like sometimes helps me. So I'm very grounded. Like I'm very here, on earth. I'm not in the sky."

World number 36 Kostyuk has become one of the most vocal and articulate critics of the presence of Russian and Belarusian players on the tour.

Last year they were banned from Wimbledon in response to the invasion of Ukraine but allowed to continue competing at other tournaments as neutrals.

At the French Open, Kostyuk was booed for refusing to shake hands with Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka after her opening-round loss.

She blasted the Roland Garros crowd, claiming they should be "embarrassed" by their jeers.

"That was questionable behaviour from the fans. I just didn't understand it. I don't think I ever will," Kostyuk added on Wednesday.

"Obviously the support here is different. I was very happy with the support at the end of the match and throughout the match too."

Kostyuk was in danger of slipping out of Wimbledon at the first hurdle in her match on Court 2.

She dropped the first set to love in just 25 minutes before coming through 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Two rain delays helped her regroup.

"The rain helped. I think I was very emotional and I got more emotional on court after the second rain break," she explained.

"I was like numb in a way. So I had a really good cry both times, that helped, because I was also desperate.

"I felt like I accepted that I lost the match already. It turned out that it's not the worst thing in the world to happen to me. If I lose my world is not going to be destroyed."

Next up for Kostyuk is a second-round clash against Spain's Paula Badosa, who defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3.

© 2023 AFP