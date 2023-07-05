Danish rising star Rune ready to be Wimbledon wild man

London (AFP) – Danish rising star Holger Rune is happy to be the wild man of Wimbledon in the absence of volatile Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios has been one of Wimbledon's most entertaining and controversial players with his flamboyant shot-making and out-spoken antics.

But the 2022 runner-up is missing from the All England Club this year after withdrawing due to injury on the eve of the tournament, leaving a void the crowd-pleasing Rune is eager to fill.

Asked if he is the man to bring some "character" to Wimbledon, Rune said: "We'll see. There is one guy I know that made the final last year that has plenty of attitude, for sure.

"It's obviously a very traditional tournament. I think many players that have been doing well in this tournament are very passionate on the court. I don't think I'm the only one.

"But everybody does their thing different. It's just about being yourself because that's where you can prevail with your best tennis."

Rune has been tipped as a future star since beating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November, before defeating the 23-time Grand Slam champion again in Rome this year.

The 20-year-old reached the French Open quarter-finals for a second successive year in June and is aiming to add to his burgeoning reputation at Wimbledon.

The All England Club's traditionalist reputation doesn't worry Rune, who is plays with a backwards baseball cap and a carefree demeanour.

"I think it's a cool style. Now it's just part of how I look on the court. I feel comfortable in the way I'm dressed on the court. That's very important," he said.

"Maybe the next thing would be a banana (on his head). Who knows. Don't laugh!"

Sixth seeded Rune provided plenty of showmanship as he reached the Wimbledon second round for the first time with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 win against British wildcard George Loffhagen.

Rune lost to unseeded Marcos Giron in the first round in his Wimbledon debut last year, but he easily avoided another premature exit with a barrage of searing winners against Loffhagen.

After a rain delay that forced the first round tie to be postponed following the first set on Tuesday, Rune dazzled 24 hours later in front of a Court Three crowd that lapped up his dynamic play.

A finalist on clay in Monte Carlo and Rome this year, Rune will face Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi or Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32.

© 2023 AFP