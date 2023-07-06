Jones rings changes at start of second stint as Australia coach

Johannesburg (AFP) – Eddie Jones will begin his second stint as Australia head coach against South Africa on Saturday with a much-changed team from that which beat Wales in their last match.

Australia will be skippered jointly by Michael Hooper (L) and James Slipper (R) as they bid to beat world champions South Africa for the first time at Loftus Versfeld stadium

Only six of the starters in a dramatic 39-34 triumph in Cardiff last November are retained for the Rugby Championship first round match at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

In the backline, Jones has kept faith in full-back Tom Wright and centres Len Ikitau and Reece Hodge for a match at a venue where the Wallabies have lost all seven previous Tests.

Props James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa retain their places in the pack, as does lock Nick Frost in a starting line-up containing one new cap, flanker Tom Hooper.

The nine changes include wingers Suliasi Vunivalu and Marika Koroibete, fly-half Quade Cooper and scrum-half Nic White being brought into the backline.

Hooker David Porecki, giant France-based lock Will Skelton, flankers Michael Hooper and Tom Hooper and No. 8 Rob Valetini have been drafted into the pack.

Slipper and Hooper will co-captain the team -- the first time Australia have shared the honour among two players.

Jones, who succeeded sacked New Zealander Dave Rennie in January after the Wallabies lost nine of 13 internationals last season, is upbeat about the shared leadership.

"Michael and James are both world class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby," he has said.

Hooper missed part of last season after taking a mental health break and has skippered Australia 68 times.

Slipper knee injury

Slipper is another vastly experienced international forward having represented the two-time world champions 127 times.

The prop suffered a knee injury during training this week, prompting a late call-up for Blake Schoupp, but is confident of starting in Pretoria.

"It has been a challenging week, but I get to run today and make sure it is all good. I am confident I will be fine," said Slipper.

"As a squad, the players have worked extremely hard since coming together as a group and we have prepared well this week," said 63-year-old Tasmania-born Jones.

"The 23 players selected have an opportunity to be part of history with a win over South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday night."

There are three uncapped players on the bench -- prop Zane Nonggorr, another France-based lock in Richie Arnold, and fly-half Carter Gordon.

A capacity 52,000 crowd will watch the match at Loftus as reigning world champions South Africa seek to continue their dominance over Australia in the stamina-sapping highveld.

In 23 internationals between the countries above sea level in the republic, the Springbboks have won 19, drawn one and lost three.

The four-nation Rugby Championship has been reduced to a three-matchday competition this year because of the World Cup, which kicks off in France on September 8.

Argentina host defending champions New Zealand in Mendoza later on Saturday in the other opening-round fixture.

Team (15-1)

Tom Wright; Suliasi Vunivalu, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (co-capt), Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (co-capt)

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

© 2023 AFP