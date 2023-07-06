Winger Narawa set for All Blacks debut in Argentina

Mendoza (Argentina) (AFP) – Emoni Narawa will make his New Zealand debut on the wing in Saturday's Rugby Championship opening match against Argentina, while Chiefs team-mate Damian McKenzie gets the nod at fly-half.

Chiefs' Emoni Narawa was on the losing side in the Super Rugby Pacific final won by the Crusaders last month

Advertising Read more

McKenzie was chosen ahead of Richie Mo'unga for the game in Mendoza as the All Blacks prepare for their first outing since a remarkable 25-25 draw with England at Twickenham last November.

Lock Josh Lord, who pairs up with Scott Barrett in the second row, and McKenzie are set for their first international appearances since 2021.

Beauden Barrett starts at fullback in his 113th Test, edging ahead of Dan Carter as the second most-capped All Black back in history, just behind Aaron Smith who takes his place at scrum-half.

"We have taken the need to build combinations in a vital year and balanced it with the need to manage the squad after Super Rugby," said All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

"This is obviously a massive year and we are really confident in the way that we've been building. We have had a short build-up but an effective one."

New Zealand won 20-16 in Buenos Aires on their last trip to Argentina in 2019.

Lucio Sordoni earned a recall to the Argentina squad after nearly three years away -- a large part of it through injury -- and will line up in the first row.

Santiago Carreras is preferred at fly-half to Nicolas Sanchez in a team captained by hooker Julian Montoya.

France-based trio Juan Imhoff, Joel Sclavi and Juan Cruz Mallia were all left out after taking part in the Top 14 play-offs last month, while Marcos Kremer is suspended.

The four-nation Rugby Championship has been reduced to a three-matchday competition this year because of the World Cup, which kicks off in France on September 8.

Teams

Argentina (15-1)

Emiliano Boffelli; Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Lucio Sordoni, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Pedro Rubiolo, Santiago Grondona, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Orlando

Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

New Zealand (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Josh Lord, Scott Barrett; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Braydon Ennor

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

Referee: Angus Gardner (AUS)

© 2023 AFP