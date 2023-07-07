Berrettini still pained by Wimbledon Covid absence

London (AFP) – Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini said the pain of having to pull out of the tournament with Covid last year had not healed after he reached the third round on Friday.

The unseeded Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, beat Australian 15th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a clash with Alexander Zverev.

The 27-year-old, now ranked 38th in the world, said he was happy to be back on the grass in London.

"What happened last year is something that I think it didn't heal yet," he said.

"It's a really sharp pain, if I think about it. I probably was in the best shape in my career, especially feeling great on grass.

"I wanted to enjoy the tournament -- such a special tournament for me. Not being able to play was something that, even when I was better physically, was really tough mentally to overcome."

Berrettini, who missed the recent French Open with an abdominal injury, said even reaching the last 32 was a bonus.

"Even playing like a few points would have been good this year," he said. "That's why I'm really happy. I'm really glad. I know it's the third round, but it feels like way more."

The Italian said he received support from his family and the team around him last year.

"You don't actually have the time to really think about it," he said. "I remember I was really sad. When I was injured at the end of the year, it got me again.

"I stopped and realised I missed a Grand Slam again. Many people helped me. At the end I think it has to be something from yourself inside. When you're tired of being sad, you're going to do something about it."

Berrettini said he used to struggle on grass as he had grown up on clay but believes he has found his feet on the surface.

"My forehand, my serve even, was just shaped for slower surfaces," he said. "Then I don't know what happened actually. I just changed a little bit my attitude.

"I felt like playing aggressive, it's really important here. You don't have to stress out that much during the matches.

"Sometimes the opponent is just serving better than you, you're returning... you have to let it go. You have to be ready in the important moments. That's what I'm trying to do. Then it's about confidence."

© 2023 AFP