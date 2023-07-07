Liton to helm Bangladesh after shock Tamim resignation

Chittagong (Bangladesh) (AFP) – Bangladesh on Friday named Liton Das captain for the remainder of the one-day international series against Afghanistan, following this week's shock resignation of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal.

Liton Das said the team was focused on the future as they seek to level the series on Saturday

Tamim broke down crying while announcing his immediate retirement from international cricket on Thursday, the day after he led Bangladesh in a 17-run defeat in the rain-hit first match of the series.

His emotional press conference in Chittagong followed scathing criticism from Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan, who called Tamim's professionalism into question for playing the match despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

Liton, who led Bangladesh to a record 546-run win in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in June, said the team was focused on the future as they seek to level the series on Saturday.

"It is difficult to say whether we will miss him. If I am injured today, the team will not miss me," Liton told reporters.

"Going forward, newcomers will keep coming. Some day we will also go," he added. "Since he is not there, we should not talk much about that topic."

But the wicketkeeper-batsman did admit that Tamim's resignation took the team by surprise.

"None of us could realise this decision was coming," he said.

"He gave the Bangladesh team a lot for so many years and led the team. I and all our teammates respect his decision," he said.

Bangladesh have called up opener Rony Talukdar, 32, for the remaining two matches. The right-hander made his ODI debut in May against Ireland.

'Big chance for us'

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said his side were also surprised by Tamim's resignation, but relished their greater prospects for sealing the series win in the second match.

"I don't know what happened with them because I focus on us. Yeah, you can say it's surprising for everyone that he left in between the series," he said.

"He was one of the top players for Bangladesh... So it will be a good advantage for us," he added.

"Tomorrow is a big chance for us to take 2-0 and good opportunity. I know they will come hard at us but we are ready for any kind of challenge."

Shahidi said left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was unable to complete his final over in the opening match, is fit again.

"I think he had cramps because it's hot weather here. He is good, God willing, and we will see him in the nets today," he said.

The third and final match of the series will be held in Chittagong on July 11.

Bangladesh won both their prior ODI series at home against Afghanistan by a 2-1 margin.

Afghanistan conclude their tour with two Twenty20 matches in Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

