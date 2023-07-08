Springboks send 21 more players to New Zealand

Pretoria (AFP) – South Africa expanded their squad for a Rugby Championship match against New Zealand on July 15 to 34 players after a 43-12 triumph over Australia in Pretoria on Saturday.

Twenty-one players will leave Johannesburg on Sunday for Auckland and join 13 already in New Zealand for a clash that will likely decide who wins the southern hemisphere competition.

An advance party of Springboks arrived in New Zealand early this week to acclimatise and overcome the jet lag created by flying across 10 time zones.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi also flew to Auckland ahead of the Australia Test, but will not play as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Loose forward Kolisi is set to return next month when the reigning world champions play three warm-up matches before beginning their title defence against Scotland in France on September 10.

"It was always part of our planning that some of the players who ran out in the Test against Australia would travel to New Zealand," said South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

"Given some impressive performances today, we decided to take a few more players than we originally planned for.

"We now have the luxury of having a bunch of fresh of players to work with in New Zealand from Monday.

"They will be joined by a group who have experienced the physicality of Australia and who can add energy and momentum at training from Tuesday.

"We will analyse the (Australia) match on our journey to New Zealand and then announce our team to face the All Blacks on Tuesday."

Complete squad

Forwards (20)

Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jean-Luc du Preez, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jasper Wiese

Backs (14)

Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Faf de Klerk

