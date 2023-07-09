Danish delight as Hojgaard wins Himmerland play-off
Farsø (Denmark) (AFP) – Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-stroke deficit Sunday and beat Nacho Elvira in a play-off to become the first Danish winner of the Made in Himmerland event.
Hojgaard stormed up the leaderboard with a final round of 64 that included seven birdies and one bogey, reeling in Elvira after the Spaniard shot an even-par 70.
Richie Ramsay's hopes of victory evaporated with a disastrous double bogey on the 18th hole, the Scot ending a shot back of Hojgaard and Elvira who needed six extra holes to determine the winner.
Elvira blinked first as he hit a shot out of bounds to effectively give the 22-year-old Hojgaard the title, his fourth on the European Tour.
"I'm speechless at the moment," said Hojgaard, who strengthened his case for a Ryder Cup spot.
"To be fair, I didn't think I'd end up in a play-off – it's quite amazing. To win a home event, it's amazing.
"This is better than I could ever dream of," he added.
"We've wanted a Danish winner for so long now, so to be the first one to do it is amazing."
