Danish delight as Hojgaard wins Himmerland play-off

Farsø (Denmark) (AFP) – Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-stroke deficit Sunday and beat Nacho Elvira in a play-off to become the first Danish winner of the Made in Himmerland event.

Birdie blitz - Rasmus Hoejgaard's final round 64 sealed the Made in Himmerland golf tournament at home in Denmark

Advertising Read more

Hojgaard stormed up the leaderboard with a final round of 64 that included seven birdies and one bogey, reeling in Elvira after the Spaniard shot an even-par 70.

Richie Ramsay's hopes of victory evaporated with a disastrous double bogey on the 18th hole, the Scot ending a shot back of Hojgaard and Elvira who needed six extra holes to determine the winner.

Elvira blinked first as he hit a shot out of bounds to effectively give the 22-year-old Hojgaard the title, his fourth on the European Tour.

"I'm speechless at the moment," said Hojgaard, who strengthened his case for a Ryder Cup spot.

"To be fair, I didn't think I'd end up in a play-off – it's quite amazing. To win a home event, it's amazing.

"This is better than I could ever dream of," he added.

"We've wanted a Danish winner for so long now, so to be the first one to do it is amazing."

© 2023 AFP