Former Scotland rugby captain Hogg retires with immediate effect

London (AFP) – Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Sunday just months before the World Cup.

The 31-year-old had already announced his intention to hang up his boots after the tournament in France, which begins in September.

But the Exeter full-back, who won 100 international caps, said he had to admit defeat to being fit enough to compete in a third World Cup.

"It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby," Hogg said in a statement released by the Scottish Rugby Union.

"I fought with everything I had to make the rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do.

"We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon."

Hogg made his international debut in 2012 and went onto become Scotland's all-time top try scorer with 27.

He captained his country between 2020 and 2022 and was also called up to three British and Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

But his landmark 100th Scotland appearance was also his last against Ireland in the Six Nations in March when he was forced off early on due to an ankle injury.

"It's hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life," Hogg added.

"I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby.

"I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team."

At club level he won the PRO12 with Glasgow Warriors in 2015 before moving to Exeter, where he won the European Champions Cup and English Premiership in 2020.

The news is a blow to Scotland's World Cup preparations with Gregor Townsend's men facing a tough draw alongside Six Nations Grand Slam winning Ireland and defending champions South Africa in Pool B.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games," said Townsend.

"To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British and Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons."

