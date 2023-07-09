Pegula hammers Tsurenko to reach Wimbledon quarters

London (AFP) – US fourth seed Jessica Pegula outclassed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday.

US fourth seed Jessica Pegula serves to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their fourth-round match at Wimbledon

Pegula raced into a 5-0 lead on No. 1 Court, as her unseeded opponent struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Tsurenko, 34, eventually got on the board but it only delayed the inevitable as the 29-year-old American wrapped up the first set in 27 minutes.

Ruthless Pegula broke again immediately at the start of the second set, repeating the feat to take a 4-1 lead.

She was held up by a battling Tsurenko, who broke Pegula's serve despite requiring treatment for an apparent blister on her foot.

But it was only a temporary blip as Pegula broke again to seal the win.

She will face unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova in the last eight.

