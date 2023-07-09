Rodman sends World Cup message with brace against Wales

San Francisco (AFP) – Trinity Rodman scored twice and the United States beat Wales 2-0 in San Jose on Sunday in a pre-Women's World Cup friendly, making a timely push for a starting place.

Trinity Rodman scored both goals as the United States beat Wales 2-0 in San Jose in their send-off game ahead of the Women's World Cup

Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, came on as a substitute after the interval with the USA struggling to break down determined Welsh defenders.

But the 21-year-old changed the course of the game, making a strong case for a starting spot when the US women open their campaign in Group E against Vietnam at Auckland on July 22.

Wales, ranked 30th in the world and a team that have never qualified for a major tournament, had their backs against the wall for the opening half with the home side enjoying 75% possession but creating few openings.

Rodman, introduced in place of Alex Morgan, injected some energy and invention into the attack and provided the breakthrough in the 76th minute.

Sophia Smith got behind the Welsh defence down the left and then slipped the ball across into the path of Rodman, who slotted home the simple chance.

Rodman then made sure of the victory, winning the ball on the edge of the box with a physical challenge that was overlooked by the referee before she curled a superb shot into the top corner.

Vlatko Andonovski's side, searching in Australia and New Zealand for an unprecedented third straight World Cup triumph, will also face Portugal and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands in Group E.

