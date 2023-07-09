Ruthless Dimitrov crushes Tiafoe to reach Wimbledon last 16

London (AFP) – Clinical Grigor Dimitrov picked up where he left off at Wimbledon on Sunday, winning the final five games of his third-round match to oust 10th seed Frances Tiafoe.

Rain forced the suspension of the contest on Saturday with Tiafoe 2-1 up in the third set after Bulgaria's Dimitrov had won the first two sets.

Tiafoe needed to make early in-roads but Dimitrov broke in the fifth game and lost just three more points as he wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in style.

The 32-year-old outhit the American by 33 winners to 14, did not face a break point and converted five from nine of his own on his way route to an impressive 99-minute win.

Dimitrov, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014, is looking to snap a title drought dating back to his triumph at the 2017 ATP Finals, a result that meant he finished the third in the year-end rankings.

He will face sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarter-finals on Monday at the All England Club.

© 2023 AFP