HRW says TotalEnergies oil project 'a disaster' for Ugandans

Nairobi (AFP) – Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday urged a halt to a major East African oil project led by French giant TotalEnergies, warning of dire consequences for the environment and local communities.

Under construction: An oil well at Murchison Falls National Park in western Uganda, pictured in February this year

Advertising Read more

TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation signed a $10-billion agreement last year to develop Ugandan oilfields and ship the crude through a 1,445-kilometre (900-mile) pipeline to Tanzania's Indian Ocean port of Tanga.

The East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has run into strong opposition from rights activists and environmental groups, and faced legal action in France and criticism in the European Parliament.

TotalEnergies says those displaced by the project have been fairly compensated and measures have been taken to protect the environment.

But HRW says the mega-project will irreparably harm fragile ecosystems, and alleges that some of the 100,000 people expected to be displaced by its development have been poorly treated.

Researchers conducted over 90 interviews in March and April this year, including with 75 displaced families, many of whom said they had received delayed or inadequate compensation.

Others told HRW they were pressured into selling their land.

"EACOP has been a disaster for the tens of thousands who have lost the land that provided food for their families and an income to send their children to school, and who received too little compensation from TotalEnergies," said Felix Horne, senior environment researcher at HRW.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline aims to take oil from western Uganda to a port on the Tanzanian coast © / AFP

"EACOP is also a disaster for the planet and the project should not be completed."

'Rights violations'

Farmers told HRW they went into debt waiting years for compensation, with campaigners documenting 37 cases where children were allegedly forced to drop out of school because their families could not pay fees.

Some signed compensation agreements in English, a language they couldn't read, while others told researchers "the presence of government and security officials at public meetings contributed to an aura of intimidation", HRW said.

One 79-year-old man said: "In my heart I said no, but because I thought government would be hard on me, I gave in and signed."

Those who refused to sign said they faced pressure from company representatives as well as harassment from local government and security officials.

TotalEnergies told AFP that more than 94 percent of the people who had signed the agreements had "already received their compensation."

"These agreements are supplemented by measures to promote employment, education and respect for women's rights," TotalEnergies said.

The company said it was "committed to putting environmental and biodiversity issues as well as the rights of the communities concerned at the centre of the project".

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to proceed with the project despite the European Parliament calling for it to be delayed over "rights violations".

The parliament has raised concerns over the wrongful imprisonment of activists opposed to the project, and the eviction of people from their land without adequate compensation.

Paint protest: Just Stop Oil activists outside TotalEnergies' UK headquarters in London last month © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Five Ugandan and French aid groups as well as 26 Ugandans sued TotalEnergies in Paris last month for reparations over alleged human rights violations at two of its mega-projects in the country, including EACOP.

Museveni has hailed the project as a major economic boost for the landlocked country, where many live in poverty.

© 2023 AFP