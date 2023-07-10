In-form Australia stay humble in pursuit of home World Cup crown

Sydney (AFP) – Australia have never progressed past the quarter-finals at seven Women's World Cups but with Sam Kerr leading an in-form team in front of their home fans they could go all the way this time.

Co-hosts Australia are one of the favourites to win the World Cup

The Matildas have been consistent performers on the international stage, qualifying for the World Cup repeatedly since 1995 and reaching the last eight three times.

They fell in the last 16 to Norway at the 2019 World Cup after a penalty shootout but head into this month's showpiece, co-hosted with New Zealand, in ominous form.

The Australians beat Spain early in the year before stunning European champions England 2-0 away in April, ending the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten run.

With Chelsea striker Kerr one of the best in the business, Australia are among the favourites to win the tournament, but coach Tony Gustavsson is preaching humility.

"I've always believed in this team, players who are this loyal and committed," said the Swede, who was appointed in 2020.

"But I think it's very important we don't get carried away now. We need to stay very, very humble.

"We need to stay in that boring grey area, middle ground to stay grounded and humble -- but we know that on any given day we might not have the best team, but we can beat the best team."

Home pressure

If Australia are to lift the World Cup they will need their 29-year-old skipper Kerr firing.

Australia's all-time leading scorer is set to be the face of the tournament.

One of the world's best women players, the unassuming Kerr admitted a home World Cup brought extra pressure -- but also opportunity.

"It's going to be the biggest honour in the world to represent your country at a home World Cup in front of your family and friends," said Kerr.

"We hope this team is remembered forever and we represent Australia in the best way possible and show that Australia can be a real footballing country."

But like Gustavsson, she insisted the focus was one game at a time, starting with their Group B clash against Ireland on July 20 in Sydney in the second game of the tournament.

"Ireland are a bloody good team. It's about taking care of one game at a time, you can lose games when you look too far ahead and that was one of the learning curves from the last World Cup," Kerr warned.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has urged his team to stay 'humble' © Glyn KIRK / AFP

Nigeria and Canada are also in what looks a tough group.

Array of talent

Introduced to Australia by British migrants in the late 19th century, football has long battled for attention in a crowded sporting landscape of rugby league, rugby union, Australian Rules and cricket.

But football has rapidly gained prominence thanks to women like Kerr who helped drive change with a minimum wage now in place in the country's league and women players treated as true professionals.

While Kerr will grab the spotlight, Gustavsson has a wide pool of talent.

Veteran defender Clare Polkinghorne and Arsenal's attacking fullback Steph Catley bring experience with more than 100 caps each.

Brisbane Roar midfielder Katrina Gorry, Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord and the Real Madrid winger Hayley Raso are also expected to be among the first names on the teamsheet.

