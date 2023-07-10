Wimbledon day 8: Who said what

London (AFP) – Who said what at Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club:

Making a bee line for Wimbledon: A bee flies close to Mirra Andreeva as she plays Madison Keys

"The thing is that it's my fifth Wimbledon and I was not very successful but I've never lost on Court One so I feel sorry that I probably for the quarters am going to play on Centre Court. I'm like, 'Can I just continue here? I love it. I never lost so far here'."

-- Daniil Medvedev on his preference for Court One at Wimbledon

"Mirra is such an angel. She was my locker neighbour during Wimbledon and we had a few chats. She is so down to earth and fun. Can't wait to watch her do amazing things."

-- Australian player Daria Saville on Mirra Andreeva, the 16-year-old Russian who has starred at the tournament.

"Do you understand what you are doing? I didn't throw the racquet. I slipped. It's the wrong decision. I slipped and then I fell."

-- Andreeva after being handed a point penalty in her defeat to Madison Keys. The umpire adjudged she had deliberately slammed her racquet into the ground.

"Honestly I don't recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games. It was not enjoyable for me."

-- Novak Djokovic after beating big-serving Hubert Hurkacz.

"Brings a lot of intensity to the court with his grunts. He kind of scares off his opponents across the net. Extremely nice guy."

-- Djokovic jokes about his quarter-final opponent Andrey Rublev.

"The grass and I, we've had a very strenuous relationship over the years but right now I think it's my best friend."

-- Surprise quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks.

"I'm not afraid. I'm excited."

-- Holger Rune on facing Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals

"I'm looking for more. My dream is to play the final, to win this title one day. I hope to reach that dream this year."

-- Alcaraz on his ambitions

