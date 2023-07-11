All Blacks prop Laulala to join French champions Toulouse

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – New Zealand tight-head prop Nepo Laulala will join Toulouse next season, the French Top 14 champions said on Tuesday.

Nepo Laulala made the first of his 46 New Zealand appearances in 2015

Laulala, 31, came off the bench in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship win over Argentina on Saturday.

The Blues' front-rower is set to feature for his country at this year's Rugby World Cup in France, which beings on September 8 and ends on October 28.

He will head to Toulouse after the tournament on a deal until 2026 to replace former New Zealand prop Charlie Faumuina who is expected to retire.

Laulala's fellow All Blacks in second-row Sam Whitelock, centre Jack Goodhue and winger Leicester Fainga'anaku will also head to French clubs after the World Cup.

Toulouse begin the defence of their Top 14 title on August 18 before the league takes a seven-week break for the World Cup after three rounds of league matches.

